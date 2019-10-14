Impressionist Jim Meskimen’s Face Morphs Into the Celebrities He’s Voicing Using Deepfake AI Technology

The very talented Jim Meskimen (previously) performed the eloquent poem entitled “Pity the Poor Impressionist” using 20 different celebrities voices. As he moved from one voice to another, Meskimen’s face also reflected that of each of the celebrities using Deepfakes created by Sham00K.

Actor/impressionist Jim Meskimen (Parks & Recreation, Whose Line?, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) recites “Pity the Poor Impressionist” poem in 20 celebrity voices, with the help of SHAM00K. …The full video took just over 250 hours of work, 1,200 hours of footage, 300,000 images and close to 1 terabyte of data to create.

Here’s behind-the-scene footage of how this footage was created.