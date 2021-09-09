A Clever Dental Device That Flosses All Teeth at Once

The JiffyFlosser is a clever dental device that allows a person to floss in between all their teeth all at the same time. Designed by Matty Benedetto of Unnecessary Inventions, who makes products “that solve problems that don’t exist”, the JiffyFlosser only requires the ability to chomp down

The JiffyFlosser™ Every single tooth in one easy swish. Stop wasting your precious time flossing each individual tooth and finish the deed in a fraction of the time. Our revolutionary dental device will ensure every single tooth gets properly flossed with one chomp.

While Benedetto’s flosser may be one-of-a-kind, there is a real version by Blizzident that is actually available for purchase.