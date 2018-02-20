Jessica Jones Tries Anger Management Therapy With Little Result in a Badass Season Two Trailer

In an badass trailer for the second season of the series Marvel’s Jessica Jones created by Melissa Rosenberg, the titular character, played by Krysten Ritter, shares more of her story with an anger management group. But as she’s telling the story, she finds that this kind of therapy really doesn’t work for her and instead turns to a more familiar way of handling situations – her way.

Jessica Jones is a hard-drinking, short-fuse, mess of a woman who is just trying to make a living as a Private Investigator in New York City. She’s super strong but is haunted by a dark past that keeps her from truly becoming a hero.

Season two of Jessica Jones will premiere on Netflix March 8th, 2018. Still cannot wait.