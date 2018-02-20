Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jessica Jones Tries Anger Management Therapy With Little Result in a Badass Season Two Trailer

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In an badass trailer for the second season of the series Marvel’s Jessica Jones created by Melissa Rosenberg, the titular character, played by Krysten Ritter, shares more of her story with an anger management group. But as she’s telling the story, she finds that this kind of therapy really doesn’t work for her and instead turns to a more familiar way of handling situations – her way.

Jessica Jones is a hard-drinking, short-fuse, mess of a woman who is just trying to make a living as a Private Investigator in New York City. She’s super strong but is haunted by a dark past that keeps her from truly becoming a hero.

Season two of Jessica Jones will premiere on Netflix March 8th, 2018. Still cannot wait.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP