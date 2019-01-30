Laughing Squid

Jennifer Lawrence Answers Questions While Wearing Steve Buscemi’s Face in a Creepy Deepfake Video

A really creepy video by VillianGuy shows the lovely Jennifer Lawrence, clad in a long red dress and diamond collar, giving a post Golden Globe Awards Show interview about the Real Housewives series on Bravo while wearing actor Steve Buscemi‘s unique features. This was accomplished using incredibly seamless deepfake technology, which is plain spooky in itself.

Steve Buscemi + Jennifer Lawrence discussing her favorite/least favorite housewives on the Bravo channel.

Here’s the original press room interview from the Golden Globes 2017.




