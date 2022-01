The great Jeff Goldblum sat down with Vanity Fair to honestly assess various impressions of himself as performed by different people. Included in this list are David Duchovny, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, Matt Friend, Elon Gold, and Justin Rupple.

