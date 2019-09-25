‘Invisible Jumpers’, A Photo Book of Knitted Sweaters Seamlessly Matching the Surrounding Environment

In 2018 we wrote about photographer Joseph Ford and his “Knitted Camouflage” series in which models wore custom-knitted sweaters (jumpers) by Nina Dodd making them exactly match the environment of the photograph.

Since that time, Ford and Dodd worked on a 1,000-hour knitting project in which various mediums were flawlessly matched with yarn creations. Ford has posted many of these photos on Instagram and many more are captured in Ford and Dodd’s full color pictorial book Invisible Jumpers published by Hoxton Mini Press.

Photographer Joseph Ford and knitting pro Nina Dodd have dedicated more hours than is reasonable to creating bespoke knitwear pieces (for both humans and animals) that blend seamlessly into their surroundings – from bus seats to bushes, carpets to coastlines.

via Colossal