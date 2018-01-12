Laughing Squid

Models in Hand Knitted Sweaters Blend Perfectly Into Colorful Backgrounds in ‘Knitted Camouflage’

For his amazing series “Knitted Camouflage“, British photographer Joseph Ford enlisted the yarn skills of Nina Dodd to create custom sweaters that exactly match the environment of the photograph. For one photo, Ford collaborated with French street artist Monsieur Chat, who created an amazing piece for which a knitted outfit was made to match. Other photos in the series take place in a variety of colorful environments with different models – sisters leaning against a tiled wall, a man in knitted sweater and trousers matching the wall of a train station, a another model coming to life in a gray tiled room and even a bearded man in a sweater matching the seat of a train.

via Colossal

