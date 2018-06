In 1982, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation show Towards 2000 offered to their audience a short lesson on recorded sound before introducing the compact disc to their audience. The three host took turns explaining musical history while speculating about the future of digital music.

The Compact Disc may well rule the roost – at least until someone perfects a method of putting Beethoven’s 9th on a silicon chip. Don’t laugh, I’m assured that that day, in fact, is not too far off.

via reddit