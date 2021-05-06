Vocal Husky Stubbornly Refuses to Come Downstairs

A very vocal and naughty husky named Rex, who snuck upstairs when no one was looking, quite stubbornly stood at the top of the carpeted steps and refused to come down despite the escalating commands, cajoles, and pleas from his slightly frustrated but amused human Sophie Ewan. She finally got the determined dog back down to the first level with the promise of treats.

Despite not being allowed upstairs this husky loves sneaking up when he can and refuses to come back down. ….The upstairs landing gets too hot so Sophie wanted Rex to come back downstairs to a cooler spot, but he was having none of it.

Rex is also very vocal when it comes to dinnertime.

Rex is also a bit of a fraidy cat as got a bit scared when Ewan disappeared behind a towel.