Swedish Actor Joel Kinnaman Answers a Series of Questions That Determine How Nordic He Really Is

While promoting his upcoming film The Informer, Swedish-American actor Joel Kinnaman (The Killing, Altered Carbon) happily answered a series of amusing questions that were oriented towards his native Scandinavia. Just like the test that was previously given to Mads Mikkelsen and Jonas Åkerlund, Kinnaman was graded in how thoroughly Nordic his answers were.

Kinnaman started off as strongly Swedish but some of his underlying American side came through (and for which he lost points) when he stated that he likes to look people right in the eye and start conversations with strangers.

I always like to talk to other people and so, I would start conversations at the bus stop and people would be terrified. I think it’s a damn shame. You should talk to each other. Don’t be so Nordic.

Here’s the trailer for The Informer, which stars Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen and Common. The film is scheduled for released on August 16, 2019.