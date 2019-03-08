Danish Actor Mads Mikkelsen and Swedish Director Jonas Åkerlund Play a Game of ‘How Nordic Are You?’

While promoting their Netflix film Polar, Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen and Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund took part in an amusing game that tested their knowledge of Nordic culture. Aptly named “How Nordic Are You?”, the two men answered the same questions and were graded in how thorough the answer was. Mikkelsen lost the bulk of his points by proclaiming that he’s really not a fan of the sauna.

I don’t go to the sauna. I hate the sauna…I mean if I have to go I wouldn’t, but I would hate to go. …it’s weird, it’s weird Jonas. It’s a weird thing, you can have it.