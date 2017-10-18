How David Fincher’s Camera Allows the Audience View the World Through His Characters’ Eyes

The more I watch Fincher’s work the more it stands out as a key element of his visual language. What is it exactly? well it’s a camera move …a tilt, …a pan, …a tracking shot …these things are the most common tools in the filmmaker’s toolbox. You can find it in pretty much any film you watch but Fincher has a very specific way of using them which falls in line with his reputation as a perfectionist.

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a deep dive into the work of director David Fincher , specifically the deliberate camera techniques he uses in order to bring the audience in and view the world through the eyes of his characters, almost as if they are in the scene with the characters.

