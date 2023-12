A Wonderful Secret Shrine For Mike Wazowski of ‘Monsters Inc.’ Hidden in a Public Library

Talented Seattle artist and prankster Sunday Nobody created a wonderful shrine on a shelf of his local public library dedicated to Mike Wazowski of Monsters Inc. The secret shrine is hidden behind a fold-open facade made up of fake books by or about the one-eyed green jokester, and one of these books even holds a hidden camera.

Making a hidden shrine for Mike Wazowski and hiding it in a public library for people to find