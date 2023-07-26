Harrison Ford’s Stunt Double Sets Himself on Fire During a SAG-AFTRA Rally

Mike Massa, a stunt coordinator in Atlanta, Georgia, who often works as Harrison Ford‘s double, set himself on fire during a rally at the Covert Camera Vehicles headquarters in nearby Fayetteville to show support for fellow stunt people and striking actors of the SAG-AFTRA union. Massa and others at the rally felt that a big gesture was the best way to convey an important message.

For putting your life on the line for stunts, you deserve more residuals and protection from AI replicas too. …To the AMPTP – Don’t burn us on this contract. You need us, we need you. Let’s work together for a fair and respectful deal. Leave the burns to us.

Here’s Massa working with Ford.