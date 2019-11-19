An Animated Game of Gummy Tetris

In his ongoing quest to create the perfect soft-body game of Tetris, German computer animator Chris of C4D4U has released his 16th iteration of the game. While no major changes have been made, Chris stated that he made the gelatin-like tetromino pieces look more realistic through advanced rendering.

Nothing new but I’m trying to improve my rendering quality by trying new textures to make the whole thing look more realistic. …I used the structure of Softbody Tetris V10 (turned over and other end). It makes me happy to create such stuff. It makes a lot of fun.

