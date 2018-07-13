A Fun Animated Tetris Game That Uses Soft-Body Gelatin-Like Geometric Tetromino Game Pieces

German computer animator C4D4U has been on a fun mission to create the perfect soft-body Tetris Game. After eight different iterations over the course of six months, it looks like he may have come close with his eighth attempt using gelatin-like tetrominos.

Many wanted more Tetris videos. Here is now my eighth version of Softbody Tetris with the right or most commonly used colors (i hope) and a bit of grass ;) I love the original Tetris game. The eighth version of Softbody Tetris created with Cinema 4D Rendertime more than 51 hours. One PC and 2 Titan xP.



Version 7



Version 6



Version 2



Version 1

via The Awesomer