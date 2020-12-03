Guitarist Plays a Rockabilly Riff With Bird on His Hand

Japanese guitarist Kawai Billy of the band Hachinohe Music Journey, sat on the couch and performed a tasty rockabilly riff with a little blue parakeet sitting atop his fretting hand. The bird happily rode up and down the guitar neck with the repeated quick changing of chords.
Talk about a good and supportive friend.
I feel like I don’t need friends anymore
?????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/uTnijyWER7
— ????FROG????? (@wakatchairukedo) December 1, 2020
???????? pic.twitter.com/W0A889KVZk
— ????FROG????? (@wakatchairukedo) November 28, 2020
