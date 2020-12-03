fbpx

Guitarist Plays a Rockabilly Riff With Bird on His Hand

Japanese guitarist Kawai Billy of the band Hachinohe Music Journey, sat on the couch and performed a tasty rockabilly riff with a little blue parakeet sitting atop his fretting hand. The bird happily rode up and down the guitar neck with the repeated quick changing of chords.

Talk about a good and supportive friend.

I feel like I don’t need friends anymore

