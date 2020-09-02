Grandmother Unboxes McDonald’s Hamburger From 1996 That’s Remained Completely Intact for 24 Years

Aly Sherb captured footage of her grandmother opening a shoebox that contained a hamburger and fries combo from McDonald’s that was originally purchased in 1996 . While it seems odd that her grandmother would save such a thing, it’s even more remarkable that the hamburger remained completely intact for the 24 years it was stored. The bun did not go stale nor did the meat spoil. It looked exactly how it did on the day it was purchased. The fries, neither “rotted or decayed”, fared just as well.

What happens when you leave a McDonald’s hamburger in a box for over 20 years?

via Mike Shouts