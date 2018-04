In 2016, a family in Beirut, Ashrafieh, Lebanon found a litter of newborn kittens on the streets. Unable to find the mother, these compassionate humans decided to bring them home, where their very patient golden retriever lovingly cared for the tiny caterwauling orphans who hilariously climbed all over her as if she were a furry mountain.

“We rescued these four kittens from the streets, and our golden retriever was giving them warmth as they had no mother around.”