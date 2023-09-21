Glen Tickle Presents His Full Comedy Special ‘Glen Tickle Against the World Crime League’

Glen Tickle, our friend and former Laughing Squid blogger, performed a hilarious one hour comedy special called “Glen Tickle Against the World Crime League” (named after the never-made sequel to Buckaroo Banzai) at the SteelStacks Visitor Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The overall theme of the show was about being a comedian during the age of COVID. During his set, Tickle addressed the challenges of doing normal things, such as working from home, potty training his daughters, and downloading TikTok at the age of 40, during such an abnormal time in history.

Comedian Glen Tickle talks about The Great Emu War of 1932, his grudge with Jason Voorhees, and performing internet comedy from a shed in his yard in this hour of standup comedy developed over the past few years when everything was very normal and not hard to make jokes about at all.

He also talked about his ongoing geographical feud with Jason Vorhees of Friday the 13th fame.

So imagine my delight when I signed on to local news outlet NJ.com one morning and I see the headline ‘THE MOST FAMOUS CELEBRITIES FROM EVERY COUNTY IN NEW JERSEY’. …So I scroll down to the bottom of the list Warren County The last alphabetically of New Jersey’s 21 counties…They picked Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th movies. ..They picked fictional hockey enthusiast and famously bad swimmer Jason Voorhees instead of me, real boy with feelings, Glen Tickle,