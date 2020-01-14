Cozy Fleece Scarf That Looks Like a Giant CVS Receipt

The hilariously long receipts from CVS Pharmacy have been used in a variety of amusing ways. In one case, a man dressed up as a 12 foot CVS receipt for Halloween and even used the coupons from his costume that night. Another creative idea is this cozy fleece scarf made to look like a giant version of notorious stream of thermal-printed paper emitted by a CVS cash register.

This soft fleece CVS receipt scarf is designed to look like a CVS receipt. We’ve all seen how long CVS receipts are, now you can look like you’re wearing one while staying warm with its’ super soft fleece material. This unique design is sure to turn heads.

The scarves are available through the aptly named ReceiptScarves Etsy shop.

via Geekologie