Eerie ROV Footage of a Rare Ghostly Dumbo Octopus

While exploring the waters of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in the Hawaiian archipelago, the ROV Little Hercules captured the rare and slightly eerie sight of a ghostly dumbo octopus at 2,665 meters (1.6 miles) deep in the midnight zone. The luminescent white skin of the seemingly accommodating cephalopod glowed blue under the ROV’s lights.

