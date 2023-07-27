The Different Etymological Origins Behind Georgia the State and Georgia the Country

Linguist Human1011 explained that while the name Georgia applies to the state and the country, their homophonous titles probably come from different etymological origins.

Georgia the state was named after King George the II…and one of the original theories on the origin of the the country of Georgia was that it was named after Saint George. Which means, even though they were named after two different people, they were both named after George.

He also puts forward another theory with Greek origins.

Another theory on the origin of the country named Georgia is that it is from the Ancient Greek Georgos

A third theory about Georgia the country has nothing to do with anyone named George.

Most linguists think that Georgia the country comes from the Persian term “gurj”… it might have come from a word that meant wolf.

