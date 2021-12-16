Over 40 Actors and Musicians Star in the Official Music Video for George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of George Harrison‘s seminal album entitled All Things Must Pass, director Lance Bangs along with executive producers Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine released the official music video for Harrison’s hit song “My Sweet Lord”. Over 40 performers, musicians, comedians, and artists took part in this beautiful tribute to the late, great George Harrison.

The video starts out with Mark Hamill advising Fred Armisen to look into a mystery. Armisen teams up with Vanessa Bayer to investigate a bizarre library. The search takes them all over Los Angeles where they see Jeff Lynne waving at them and Armisen ends up meeting up with Reggie Watts stops by, as does Darren Criss.

They end up in a movie theater filled with such stars as David Gborie, Sam Richardson, Atsuko Okatsuka, and Rosanna Arquette, all watching the late Beatle on the screen. Ringo Starr and Joe Walsh wave Armisen out of the way. Patton Oswalt plays the ticket taker, Darren Criss played the usher, “Weird Al” Yankovic played the concession vendor and Dhani Harrison also makes an appearance. George’s wife Olivia Harrison makes an appearance in the audience as well.

Jon Hamm issues further directions and additional agents that included Angus Sampson, Taika Waititi, Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, Kate Micucci, and Riki Lindhome. Other celebrities also appeared in the video.