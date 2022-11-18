George Carlin Rails Against Manufactured Euphemisms

In a prescient clip from the 1990 HBO special George Carlin: Doin’ It Again, the legendary comedian hilariously railed against manufactured euphemisms that, according to him, obscured actual facts.

We’re using that soft language that language that takes the life out of life and it is a function of time. It does keep getting worse. …sometime during my life –it became bathroom tissue. I wasn’t notified of this no one asked me if I agreed with it it just happened toilet paper became bathroom tissue.