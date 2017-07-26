The National Comedy Center to Premiere the George Carlin Archives During Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

In May 2016, the National Comedy Center acquired the rights to the rather extensive archives from the late comedian George Carlin, who was known for being rather meticulous. With the help of his daughter Kelly Carlin, the NCC is now set to offer a preview of collection during the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival in Jamestown, New York.

