Millennial Parents Asks Their Kids To Translate Common Words Into Gen Alpha Slang

Millennial Angie Bacuyani asked her Gen Alpha son to translate certain common words in the slang of his younger generation. While some seem obvious (suspicious – sus, honestly – for real) others have unique origins. Skibidi as a synonym for bad comes from a popular meme and mewing originates with a British doctor named John Mew. The most perplexing one is crazy equalling Ohio.

Also, what’s so crazy about Ohio?? We love you Ohio friends!

Other Millennial Parents Doing the Same With Their Kids

via Digg