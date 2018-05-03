Laughing Squid

Free Diver Performs an Expressive Six Minute Dance in One Breath at Bottom of the World’s Deepest Pool

by

Free diver Julie Gautier, who is married fellow diver Guillaume Néry, performed an absolutely gorgeous, beautifully choreographed dance at the bottom of the Y40, the deepest swimming pool in the world. Gautier’s dance conveyed incredible grace and meaning, yet was performed for six minutes on an amazing single breath. Gautier explained the meaning of the dance in personal terms.

Ama is a silent film. It tells a story everyone can interpret in their own way, based on their own experience. There is no imposition, only suggestions.I wanted to share my biggest pain in this life with this film. For this is not too crude, I covered it with grace. To make it not too heavy, I plunged it into the water. I dedicate this film to all the women of the world.

AMA Julie Gaultier y40

Gaultier also shared some extra scenes taken from her underwater dance.

Julie Gaultier AMA

via Vimeo Staff Picks, Colossal

