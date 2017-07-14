French Freediver Jumps to the Lowest Depths of the World’s Deepest Swimming Pool on a Single Breath

French freediving champion Guillaume Néry took a deep breath before immersing himself into the Y40, the world’s deepest swimming and diving pool. Once reaching the intermediary floors of the pool, Néry made his way to the edge of a vertical tunnel and gracefully jumped over and down to the pool’s 40 meter deepest depth, all while maintaining that single breath. Filmmaker Julie Gautier, Néry’s wife, captured the whole underwater scene beautifully.

