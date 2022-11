Artist Builds Giant Cement Sarcophagus for a Bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos for Future Generations to Find

Seattle artist Sunday Nobody built a giant concrete 3,000 pound sarcophagus for a single bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos that future generations can dig up and look back on to see what kind of junk food was popular in our time. He also added a shiny plaque on top with the ingredients of the popular snack food.

