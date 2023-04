Excavator Operator Fills Toy Dump Truck With Dirt

A busy excavator operator took some time out of his day to skillfully fill a tiny toy dump truck with dirt from the construction site where he was working. Like the kids previously, the little boy was absolutely overjoyed, as was the boy’s mother.

@iwishicouldsleep Literally tell me youve seen something cuter. I cant stop sending this to people ???? ? Fast Car – Luke Combs