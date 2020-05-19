Construction Worker Skillfully Uses His Excavator to Fill Children’s Toy Dump Trucks With Dirt From the Site

It's the little things that can make a difference… such as this Bagger machine operator taking a minute to bring smiles to the kids!???? pic.twitter.com/fGVRru9dhq — Madeyousmile (@Thund3rB0lt) May 18, 2020

While working at a construction site, an excavator operator saw a couple of children playing nearby with their toy dump trucks. The man brought his big machine over to the toy trucks and quite skillfully filled each one up with dirt from the site. The children were so excited by this unusual course of events, that they literally shook with joy.