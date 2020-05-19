Laughing Squid

Construction Worker Skillfully Uses His Excavator to Fill Children’s Toy Dump Trucks With Dirt From the Site

While working at a construction site, an excavator operator saw a couple of children playing nearby with their toy dump trucks. The man brought his big machine over to the toy trucks and quite skillfully filled each one up with dirt from the site. The children were so excited by this unusual course of events, that they literally shook with joy.


