Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cats Cole, Marmalade, Jugg and Zig Zag Helpfully Provide Amusing Examples of Cat Anatomy in Real Life

by at on

The adorable feline duo of Cole and Marmalade along with little sisters Jugg and Zig Zag help out their human Chris with some really amusing, real-life examples of how cat anatomy works. The four little kitties happily revealed every part of their little bodies, such as their “meow makers”, “spikes of doom”, “eviscerators”, “sanitation sandpapers” and most of all, their “purr machines filled with bees”, all done in the name of science.

There are some crazy cat anatomy facts you probably don’t know!





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved