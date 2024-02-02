Every Thought Experiment Explained in 16 Minutes

Flash Bytes offered an astute list of every thought experiment over the course of sixteen minutes, describing each with an unbiased yet informative point of view. Several of these thought experiments are particularly pertinent to modern life, such as “Buridan’s Donkey”.

If given multiple options between completely identical choices…how would a person of perfect logic make that decision? …However this is not how people behave in the real world. The purpose of this is to get us to really think about how people navigate the world and how we make decisions.

