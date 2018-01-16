An Interactive Map Tracing Every Leap Made by Dr. Samuel Beckett in the Classic Series ‘Quantum Leap’

…hoping each time, that his next leap will be the leap home…The complete Quantum Leap journeyA visual representation of Dr Sam Beckett’s entire Quantum Leap journey. For the Television issue of Special Request.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!