An Interactive Map Tracing Every Leap Made by Dr. Samuel Beckett in the Classic Series ‘Quantum Leap’

Josh Jones, editor of Special Request Media has created an incredible map that traces every time traveling leap made by Doctor Sam Beckett throughout the entirety of the beloved classic series Quantum Leap. Additionally, Jones provided detailed information for each leap (episode, season and plot) as well as an ability to zoom in on each episode’s location.

…hoping each time, that his next leap will be the leap home…The complete Quantum Leap journeyA visual representation of Dr Sam Beckett’s entire Quantum Leap journey. For the Television issue of Special Request.

via Boing Boing

