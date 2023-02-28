A Tiny Ukulele Cover of the Buzzcocks Anthem ‘Ever Fallen in Love With Someone’

Old-timey musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give, among other feelings, played the iconic Buzzcocks anthem “Ever Fallen in Love With Someone” on a tiny ukulele. Like his cover of “Enter Sandman”, this song is part of Wild’s musical series “Should I/Can I Cover It?” and was recommended by one of his viewers.

A Punk anthem from 1978 as suggested by Rebecca on Patreon. I reckon just about managed it! This video was filmed as part of my Youtube series, Should I/Can I Cover It, where l like to ask the question, just because I can cover a song, does it mean I should?

Here’s a live performance of the original on Top of the Pops in 1978.