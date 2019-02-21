How the Buzzcocks Invented the Pop-Punk Musical Genre With Their 1979 Song ‘Ever Fallen In Love’

Music essayist Trash Theory takes a look at the Buzzcocks song “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)?”, noting that while the band is pure punk rock and the song has punk roots, it also has a universal appeal that’s more closely associated with pop music, the very first of its kind.

When people think of the most influential artists in punk, there are some obvious options. You’ve got the Clash, The Sex Pistols, Iggy Pop, Joy Division, Black Flag, Fugazi. But a band that gets overlooked for their considerable influence is the Buzzcocks. …for better or worst, they invented pop-punk and did it better than any other band since.