‘Enter Sandman’ Performed on a Tiny Ukulele

Old-timey musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who had No More F***s to give, among other things, performed the Metallica classic “Enter Sandman” on a tiny ukulele. The Wild’s rich baritone combined with the twangy sound of the strings gave the otherwise nightmarish song a gentler interpretation. The song is part of Wild’s musical series “Should I/Can I Cover It?”.

A ukulele play through of a Metallica classic! Please note, I was attempting to play it quickly, not necessarily well! This video was filmed as part of my YouTube series; Should I/Can I Cover It, where I like to ask the question, just because I can cover a song, does it mean I should?