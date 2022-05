A Nostalgic Mashup Toy Featuring E.T. as Mr. T.

Artist Andy Toutant of Retro Custom Art created a wonderfully nostalgic mashup toy that features the lovable E.T. as the badass Mr. T.

Toutant stated that this was a project close to his heart.

ET and Mr. T toy mashup I made as a tribute to my childhood

Toutant also created stickers expressing this same bit of nostalgia that are available through his RetroCustomArt Etsy shop. Other items are available for purchase through Toutant’s eBay store.

