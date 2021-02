Musical meme creator William Maranci (previously) mashed together the cheerful music from the Electric Light Orchestra song “Mr. Blue Sky” with the syncopated lyrics of the Eminem song “Lose Yourself”. The two songs, albeit quite different in narrative, mesh together flawlessly in the end. Maranci further embellished the match with footage from the film Eight Mile.

