NYC Marathon Duck Has Fun at the Pet Store

An adorable American Pekin duck named Wrinkle, who ran the NYC Marathon, went to Petsmart with her human Justin Wood where she had a lot of fun. She tried on different outfits, got weighed (she gained two pounds), visited the animals in the store, walked around a lot, and attracted a great deal of positive attention.

We gained some weight. Got some exercise. Tried on clothes. Poked some toys. Visited the inmates…