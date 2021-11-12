Adorable Duck Runs the New York City Marathon

An adorable American Pekin duck named Wrinkle put on her running shoes and joined the crowd of dedicated people running the New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 7, 2021. The little feathered friend waddled her way down city streets doing her best to keep up with the rest of the pack.

I ran the NY marathon!! I’ll get even better next year! Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me!!

Wrinkle has been training for the marathon for a very long time.

She’s been running and training for the New York Marathon since she was a baby duckling