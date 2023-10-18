Dolly Parton Sings Powerful Cover of the 4 Non Blondes Anthem ‘What’s Up?’ With Linda Perry

The legendary Dolly Parton performed a powerful cover of the prescient 4 Non Blondes anthem “What’s Up?” with 4 Non Blondes’ Linda Perry on guitar and background vocals. As the pair are performing, children of all ages and backgrounds come to sit with them and sing along.

This is just one of her many covers for her upcoming first-ever rock album Rockstar.

Dolly Parton, has joined forces with some of Rock music’s most legendary artists along with today’s biggest stars for her first-ever Rock album, Rockstar. The ever-evolving Parton teamed up with an all-star roster of musicians for the 30-song collection which includes 9 original tracks and 21 iconic rock anthems.

Dolly also covered “We Are the Champions”/“We Will Rock You” by Queen, “Magic Man” by Heart featuring Ann Wilson, and “Let It Be” by The Beatles featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.