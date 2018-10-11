Big Lazy Longhaired Cat Happily Allows His Canine Companions to Pull Him Across the Room in a Basket

An absolutely beautiful Blue Point Himalayan named Clyde, who’s one half of the feline duo Bonnie and Clyde, can get so lazy sometimes that he needs a bit of help getting across the room. Previously, a remote controlled car pulled Clyde around the living room, but the big cat had no problem allowing his French bulldog canine companions Frankie and Louie to ferry him across the floor in a basket, powered by their own steam.

Clyde the Himalayan cat and Frankie and Louie our French bulldogs. Clyde showing the world how much smarter cats are than dogs as he gets a free ride around the house.