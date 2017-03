A post shared by Bonnie and Clyde (@bonnienclydekitties) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

An absolutely beautiful Blue Point Himalayan named Clyde, one half of the feline duo Bonnie and Clyde, can get so lazy sometimes that he needs a bit of help getting across the room. Luckily, Clyde’s humans figured out how address this problem with a remote controlled toy truck that was strong enough to pull the fluffy longhaired kitty from point A to point B.

A cat’s life in a house with boys.

Not that Clyde can’t move quickly if he really wants to do so.

Clyde with his lookalike partner Bonnie.

