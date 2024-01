Sad Dog Thinks He’s Being Replaced by a Baby Cow

A beautiful shepherd dog named Bandit sat in the front seat of his human Jeffrey’s car and visibly pouted because there was a baby cow taking up the whole of the back seat and most of Jeffrey’s attention at the time. When Jeffrey noticed that Bandit was upset, he did his best to reassure his dog that he wasn’t going to be replaced.

Pray for Bandit, he thinks I’m replacing him with the baby calf.

Bandit tried to get over his jealousy, but some of it remained.