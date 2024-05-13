Baby Giraffe Takes First Wobbly Steps Minutes After Being Born

Wildlife photographer Johan Van Zyl of Wild Eye captured absolutely amazing footage of a baby giraffe being born and then taking a few wobbly steps within minutes of being born. According to Van Zyle, the birth took place over several hours, during which the calf gained greater confidence and surer footing under the new mother’s watchful eye.

We watched as the little one struggled to take to its feet, wobbling and falling over. …The mother tried to nudge the baby and assist it in standing, …After all of the failed attempts, the calf eventually stood on its own. Being born with long legs and a long neck is no easy task. But it managed to eventually stand, with some care from its mother.