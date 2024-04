Dog Sitter Tries to Guess the Release Word That Lets the Dog Know He’s Allowed to Eat

While dog-sitting Buddy, her best friend’s very smart dog, a woman named Marielle had no idea what the release word that gave him permission to eat. While she was making a few guesses, the very well behaved pup stayed perfectly still. When Marielle landed on the word “Go”, Buddy immediately started in on his dinner.

