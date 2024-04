Happy Dog Strums a Catchy Tune on Her Human’s Guitar Using Her Tail

A very happy dog in Kalamazoo, Michigan contentedly sat on the couch and rhythmically strummed a catchy tune on her human’s guitar using her tail. Her human thought she heard someone playing the guitar and was surprised that it was her dog.

I heard someone playing my guitar and went to investigate. It turned out my dog knows how to play guitar!