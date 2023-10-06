Outgoing Dog Makes Friends During Train Rides

A very outgoing golden retriever named Huxley likes to make friends while riding the train and going to hotels with his photographer human Ursula Aitchison who travels a lot for work. While Huxley is not the only dog in his family, he does like being the center of attention. He also intuitively knows when someone else needs a little attention too.

He’ll often get off the chair and then go around and sit on their chair next to them. He knows when people need his love. He loves everyone, it makes people’s day…Huxley absolutely Hogs all the attention from strangers I’m always traveling so that means going to lots of dog friendly hotels and the minute we walk in Huxley always jumps up onto the desk…